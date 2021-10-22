The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 22nd October, 2021

The Way It Is;

Drugs on the streets and houses of Kilkenny the situation is serious says the Mayor of Kilkenny, Sue chats to him about what can be done,

The latest EPA report on emissions is not optimistic, Stephen Treacy tells us more,

Tara Shine from Kilkenny one of Ireland’s most prominent and respected environmental scientists on the very basics of climate change and how we can make a difference in our own lives,

Joe Doyle tells us about a medieval plaque in the Bank of Ireland in Thomastown and wonders what will become of it now that the Bank has closed and is up for sale,

The Friday Panel of Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill look back on the week,

And Deirdre Barry in Oxford is looking for friends and relations of a man she befriended and who has now died.