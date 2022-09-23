The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday, 23rd September 2022

The Way It Is:

Josephine Coyne, Head Librarian in Kilkenny talks about Bookville 2022. It starts on the 7th of October and has a range of live events over the six days.

National Walking Day is this Sunday (25th Sept) and as part of the build-up, pupils from across the country since Monday have been taking part in National Walk To School Week. In Burnchurch NS they did something a little different and our Edwina Grace popped out to find out more.

Geoff Rose and Jim Rhatigan join Sue to chat all things Culture Night and Patrick Kavanagh.

Sean Butler joins Sue to look back on the main stories of the week.

Sue caught up with Alan McCarthy who works with Birdwatch Ireland as he vistied her home to look at a suitable spot to house an owl box.

7,500 pupils from schools across the country are set to take part in an interactive Fit Squad session between now and March. The programme, organised by Fyffes, has been on hold during the pandemic but this week made a return. Our Edwina Grace popped by Scoil Mhuire gan Smal in Carlow town.