The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 11th July 2022

Sue Nunn visited a magical event at Woodcock’s barn last night in Burnchurch in the Parish of Danesfort. Cast of many from the parish of Danesfort gathered in the barn to rehearse for the Danesfort GAA club centenary concert at Ballykeefe on this coming Friday, 15th July 2022.

KCLR’s Senior Reporter Edwina Grace brings us the “Black and Amber Tour” where she explored the towns of Kilkenny to find the best Black and Amber colours around the county. She spoke to locals about their thoughts and opinions on the upcoming All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Communities in Horn of Africa are facing the worst drought in 40 years. Eamonn Timmons, Concern Media Relations Manager, sheds a light on their situation that is becoming more and more catastrophic for families and communities.

Cork airport is a place of tranquillity compared to many airports around the world at the moment. Roy O’Driscoll, Interim Managing Director at Cork Airport, joined us to explain why.

And KCLR Scoreline’s Sinead Keogh ahead of her show “Chats with Cats” and “Full Time” tonight.