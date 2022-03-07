The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 7th March 2022

The Way It Is;

More on Ukraine as we hear from people who have arrived in Ireland in the last few days and people who are hosting,

Eoin Swithin Walsh author of Kilkenny In Times of Revolution tells us about conflict 100 years ago,

Anna Marie McHugh on the cancellation of the World Ploughing Championships in Russia and how practical will it be for farmers to turn to ploughing to grow grain in Ireland,

We hear from an IT Carlow Peer Mentor, Gerry Kelly tells us what the programme is about,

Husky rescue taking animal supplies to pet rescue in Ukraine,

Jacqui McNabb on hosting a family from Ukraine,

And our weekly programme that looks at some of the benefits of Trees. This is the last programme in the series, and it features ways in which we get joy out of Trees. To this end Monica met wood-turner Liam Kirwan who takes great pleasure in making wooden objects from different types of trees. But first she took a walk with Kilkenny man and Coillte manager Mick Power to hear about Coillte’s open forest policy.