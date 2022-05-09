The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 9th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

The Streets of Kilkenny run has had to be cancelled because it is too short, John Maye of Kilkenny City Harriers tells us all about it,

The CEO of Carlow County Council has announced she is to step down, Cathaoirlach Fintan Phelan chats with Sue on this,

Pat Durkin with his bird of the month, the Swallow,

Three of our Carlow Kilkenny TDs react to the weekend’s election results in the North,

A Young Ukrainian man talks about Russia’s Propaganda machine,

We hear about a knitting project that Kilkenny Arts Office are launching

and we ask for help in finding a little girls lost bunny.