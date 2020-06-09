The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Tuesday 9th June 2020

On Tuesday’s show #savethearts…. People involved in the Arts are under severe pressure, many, even most, have lost their incomes and are wondering what the future holds with a great deal of trepidation, Joanna Cunningham Executive Director of The Watergate Theatre introduces us to #savethearts. Philip Sheppard of Sheppards Auction House Durrow is safe home from the US and joins us to talk about his latest garden ornaments auction. The Book Club this week takes us to Mary Morrissey at Castlecomer Library and the book ‘Only Time Will Tell’ by Jeffrey Archer. A unique training course for caterers cooking for people with swallowing difficulties and Rarely Seen Above Ground, Kilkenny’s Jeremy Hickey about his hugely acclaimed first album in ten years called Chroma