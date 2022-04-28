Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 28th April 2022

Liam Heffernan on the trip to the beach for Ukrainian kids,

We meet the Irish Consul General in New York, formerly the Irish Ambassador to Belgium and Kilkenny woman Helena Nolan,

Boxing Olympian Darren Holden talks about Katie Taylor’s historic fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday,

We have our final monologues from the Words On Air Series,

Number 3 Store Street by Doreena Jennings

and Bindy by Elaine Meaney,

A Food and Drinks Sector for Carlow, Jacqui Doyle tells us more,

and Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show

