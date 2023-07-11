The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 11th July 2023

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle brings us updates on Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly as they face Oireachtas Committees today.

Matt O’Keeffe responds to scenes of animal cruelty broadcast on RTE’s ‘Prime Time Investigates’.

Edwina Grace has been at Traveller Pride Day in Butler House and brings us some chats with people who took part.

Dr. Justin Kwong focuses on one of our main organs today. The heart. He talks about blood pressure for young people and heart disease.

Major General Kieran Brennan updates us on the Ukraine war.