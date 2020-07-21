The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 21st July 2020

On Tuesday’s show … hopes dashed for the sold out ‘Live at the Drive-In’ Concerts, which were to take place at Gowran Park, amongst other venues, we speak with Eddie Scally, Manager of Gowran Park. Sports Journalist Pat Treacy on interviewing Jack Charlton for local radio. ‘Travelling in a Strange Land’ by David Park is the recommended read of Majella Byrne, Graiguenamanagh Library in this week’s Book Club. Nicola Wolfe, Life and Mental Health coach on getting through the uncertainty that the Corona virus pandemic brings. Photographing birds and dolphins, we chat with Wexford Wildlife photographer John Holden whose photo of a Saltees Puffin went viral recently.

Eoin Carey with a review of Mary Trump’s book on her uncle Donald Trump and finally a new and exciting life for the Sessions House in Thomastown, Mary Mulholland, Kilkenny County Council joins us to tell us more.