The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 27th October 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

Some lovely books to give away from publishers Gill for our younger listeners on half term this week…

We also find out how both the travel and property businesses are doing locally with Des Manning of Manning Travel and Warren Mc Creery

Community pharmacists can do much more in the time of Covid 19 if the government would empower them, Sue talks to the President of the Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin

We start a new Tuesday series with Lorcan Scott of The Heritage Council, it’s called Wonderful Wildlife and today we will hear about the Hedgehog.

And Dr. Eric Derr of Carlow College gives an Iowa perspective on the US Elections one week out.