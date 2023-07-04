Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 4th July 2023
Catch up on today's show here
The Way It Is;
Seamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of The National Union of Journalists, joins us from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Conference at Lyrath in Kilkenny.
We hear about a Polish pop-up café in Kilkenny.
Amy McLoughlin has been visiting Carlow Educate Together.
Dr. Paula Greally tells us how to dispose of unused or out-of-date medicines safely.
Lorcan Scott joins us for this month’s Wonderful Wildlife.