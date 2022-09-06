The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 6th September 2022

The Way It Is:

“Dolores” (not her real name) is not happy about TD’s and Ministers reciving a pay rise. She says many are struggling locally just to get by.

Edwina Grace was at the new Dores Optical premises on the Waterford Road for the launch of the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards.

Dr. Alison Keneally, Vice President for Equality and Diversity and Inclusion with SETU on the SETU task force supporting Ukrainians as the crisis continues.

Mick Wright on owl boxes. He tells us what they are and the advantages for farmers.

Dr. Justin Kwong is back in his regular slot. He answers your questions.

Denis Malone, Director of Services with the Kilkenny County Council joins Sue in studio. He chats about the plan for Loughmagask.