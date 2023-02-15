The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 15th February 2023

The Way It Is;

MEP for Ireland South Grace O Sullivan and Kilkenny Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh join us to discuss Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation as First Minister of Scotland this afternoon.

We have a new series on Mortgages. John Duggan answers your questions.

Niamh Donnolly of Thomastown Camogie Club joins Sue and tells us about an upcoming event in Thomastown.

Our Producers series with Josephine Plettenberg. Today, Josephine and Sue visit Fennellys of Callan – a feast for all the senses. It’s a beautiful and sensitively restored traditional pub shop and undertakers in Bridge Street in Callan. They were met by the ever effervescent Etaoin Holahan. She told us something about the place and it’s ethos.