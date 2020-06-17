The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 17th June 2020

On Wednesday’s show… Cúl Camps are on the way with three cheers from kids and parents alike, we talk to Brían Ryan Kilkenny GAA. Aislinn Murphy, our ever popular Dietician on Men’s Health week and balancing male fitness and food habits. Recording earth tremors and movements, we talk earthquakes and quarry blasts with James Granell of the National Seismic Network. Some young Irish Filmakers are podcasting, we chat to Evie O’Brien and Keelan Donohoe. We have Stephen Burke a lockdown gardener, Relay for Life in Carlow and an episode in our Blackstairs Mountains series