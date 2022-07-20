The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 20th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Dr. Johnny Cuddihy, a longtime general practitioner in Kilkenny, discusses his busy retirement and his attitude towards changing your lifestyle.

Maurice O’Reilly on the Carlow Arts Fringe Festival.

Rian Coulter, a local who lives in London, tells us about the terrible fires there.

Staying with festivals, Sue is joined in the KCLR studio by Olga Barry to discuss the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Former IFA President John Bryan on the Climate Crisis and National Herd Reduction.

With the addition of 40 new jobs in Carlow Kilkenny, Nua has grown to become one of Ireland’s largest healthcare providers. Nua Chief Operating Officer Shane Kenny tells us about the company.

We catch up with our Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan.