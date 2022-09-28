The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Wednesday, 28th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

The Castlebanny Wind Farm, Ireland’s soon-to-be largest wind farm, has been approved by An Bord Pleanala in rural Kilkenny. We hear from Cllr Patrick O’Neill and Cllr Michael Doyle, two members of Kilkenny County Council who opposed the size and scale of the development. Stephen Keogh of Save Our Hills also comments on this decision.

Cara O’Doherty, a film critic and writer, chat about ‘The Untold Tales of Freedom’, a play about women in 1922.

Minister Malcolm Noonan comments on budget 2023.

A Gowran family on vacation in Florida awaits Storm Ian anxiously, and Philip Sheppard, who owns a home there, tells us how his neighbours are coping.

Edwina Grace went to Mount Wolseley for the ETBI Annual Conference. She describes what happened and speaks with several speakers about what has transpired and will be discussed at the event.