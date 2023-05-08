The Way It Is with Trish Archer: Monday, 8th May 2023

The Way It Is:

Carlow Media King Dean Egan in studio to chat all things media and how he got himself one of the most coveted jobs on Irish TV.

Social media star, FYIYA, is here to tell us about her national campaign with Women’s Aid run Too Into You teaching young people, in particular young women, about intimate relationship abuse.

Business woman Lynne Ward from the Pepper Hustle Method will be here to tell us about her rise to gaining over two million followers Collectively over social media platforms through fitness and health.

EU and Us and The World: Travelling opportunities for the youth and grants available. Trish speaks to EU MEP Billie Kelleher about his thoughts on the what the EU is doing to aid Irish youths. The EUand Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.