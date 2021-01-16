The Week: Mother & Baby Homes report, Covid19 and US update

Maggie gave birth to two daughters in the Bessborough facility – she has reunited with one and says the search for her other will never stop …

Helen was also in touch with KCLR Live to recount her experience of discovering she was pregnant and giving birth at Bessborough Mother and Baby Home.

With the help of her sister, Helen was able to take her baby to England aged 8 months, having been separated for many months.

Helen speaks of her shame and her search for acceptance …

Battling Covid

The battle against Coronavirus continues across the globe with the death toll worldwide reaching the two million mark in recent days.

New cases continue to be confirmed across Ireland each day, with Carlow & Kilkenny each seeing their fair share.

Plenty of coverage too on our main talk shows – including The Way It Is with Sue Nunn.

This week, she was joined by Carlow Councillor Andrea Dalton who’s recovering from her bout of the virus …

‘Lunch Links to the USA





Carla Rea from 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas joined John Keane on KCLR Lunch to chat about how all is going in Vegas and the States. They chatting about the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, the Vegas strip and how Covid is affecting the industry there also …

This Is How We Do It

Reporter Shauna McHugh was back with the latest in the KCLR Live “This Is How We Do It” series, which aims to teach you a new skill or trick every week.

A lot of topics have been covered so far, including cooking tips to wow your dinner guests.

But what do you do when things go very wrong in the kitchen?

To find out, Shauna headed to Kilkenny Fire Station for a demonstration.

Listen here as the crew there handle a pan fire in real-time:

