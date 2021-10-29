The Week: Site Search Stops, Covid Cases Climb and Abuse Assessment

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

As the country opens up more and more with the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, cases, it seems, continue to climb.

Amber Women’s Refuge had some stark statistics in its survey which aimed to quantify the impact of domestic violence and abuse on employees and their employers in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The search of a site as part of the investigations into women who disappeared in the 1990s concluded without revealing anything new.

A locally based man tells of his MND diagnosis and you’re being encouraged to give the Irish language a go.

Two weeks ago we revealed how a site in Co Kildare was to be searched as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob with hopes high of a discovery that could impact the case of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard.

But on Tuesday those hopes were dashed as Gardaí revealed the search there had come to a close with ‘nothing of evidential value to the investigation’ found – details here

Friend of the Dullard family, Fr Willie Purcell, joined our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is that evening:

Domestic Abuse

Amber Women’s Refuge published details of ‘The Impact of Domestic Abuse on the Workplace’ survey (read about it here).

To discuss the findings, the organisation’s Naoimh Murphy joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on Thursday’s KCLR Live:

Bain Triail As …

Edward Hayden’s been catching up with Bride de Roiste about new classes ‘as Gaeilge’ in Carlow …

Concern as Covid Cases Climb

Following on from the further easing of restrictions (nightclubs here), we’ve been seeing confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the rise locally – see the most recent breakdown for the seven Local Electoral Areas here and read how hospitality businesses have been doing with regards to compliance here

On Tuesday’s KCLR Live our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin caught up with the HSE’s Director of Public Health for the South East Carmel Mullaney:

Dribble for MND Day

Paul Smith is a much-cared-for member of Freebooters AFC and the wider Kilkenny community and many were struck by his diagnosis which he talked on-air about this week.

For more information and/or to donate click here

While you can hear his chat on The Way It Is with Edward Hayden here:

