The Week: The covid surge, record covid cases, sport wraps up for 2020 and cold snap to continue

Today, we hear from Kilkenny Dr Michael Conway about the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 both locally and across the country.

Dr Michael Conway and the Covid-19 surge

Dr Michael Conway is a regular contributor to KCLR talk shows and throughout the pandemic we have been able to tap into his knowledge and listen to his advice around Covid-19. Cases are rising rapidly across the country putting hospitals under enormous strain. However there is some light at the tunnel with the first vaccines given in Ireland this week, and over the next few weeks it will be rolled out to nursing homes across Carlow and Kilkenny to both residents and staff.

Dr Conway spoke to Edward Hayden on the Saturday Show and discussed the latest Covid cases in Carlow and Kilkenny and the vaccine roll out.

Click to 1:07:45 on the link below to listen back.

2020 Sport Wraps Up

We recently rolled out “The Clash Act” which is our GAA Podcast and we’re on Episode 5 and that was where we wrapped up 2020.

Eddie Scally and Taggy Fogarty take a walk through some of their moments of the year.

Tullaroan’s intermediate captain Shane Walsh reflects on his club All-Ireland win at the start of the year while Lisdowney’s Claire Phelan joins mid-show to chat about getting Kilkenny’s All-Ireland monkey off their back with December’s victory over Galway.

Take a listen below and subscribe on all good platforms when you’re through.

Record Numbers of Covid 19 in Kilkenny and Carlow

3,394 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday evening the 2nd January, in a record high for the Republic.

It includes 128 new local cases, with 87 of those in Kilkenny and 41 in Carlow.

The latest report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed four additional deaths related to the virus.

The figures bring to 18,169 the number of cases reported in the Republic over the past fortnight, and the incidence rate for that period now stands at 381.6 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny has a much higher incidence rate of 412.2 and the county has recorded 409 positive tests over the past 14 days.

In Carlow, where there have been 178 cases in that time, the incidence rate is at 312.7.

(Figures correct as of Saturday 2nd January 2021)

Cold Snap to last a while

The current cold snap may last another full week, according to a local expert.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 over the next few nights as the country enters into a cold spell.

There were already some wintry showers over the past few nights, with temperatures hitting minus 3.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the chill will continue over the next few days;

“Really and truly it’s not going to get above 3 or 4 degrees for most of the days” he explains. “You’re going to have frost that’s going to linger pretty much throughout the day. It’s going to last at least until the middle, if not the end, of next week.”

