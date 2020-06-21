The #WeRememberYou campaign aims to raise awareness of farm tragedies

A local woman is speaking about her horrific farm accident as part of a national awareness campaign.

The #WeRememberYou campaign aims to remember those who have lost their lives or been injured in a farm accident.

It will culminate in an online Remembrance Service at 2pm today.

Kilkenny woman Ann Doherty survived a bull attack eleven years ago which left her seriously injured.

Ann says that while she is incredibly lucky to still be alive, the incident caused her lasting trauma.