The worst of the cold spell appears to have subsided for Carlow and Kilkenny

The worst of the cold snap seems to have passed for now in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A yellow alert for ice expired at 10 am in neighbouring counties Laois and Kildare, along the northern half of the country.

Overall, it’s a pretty wet day, but Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it should dry up later.

Speaking with KCLR Live he said, “I’m hoping the rain should be gone, the majority of it, from Carlow and Kilkenny by 2 or 3 o’clock. So if you have some plans outdoors, later in the afternoon would be the better time for that.”