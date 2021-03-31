Thieves target church donations box

Thieves tried to steal a donation box from a church in Kilkenny over the weekend.

The box for envelopes of money in the front porch of the church in Castlecomer was targeted on Saturday morning.

Garda Lisa Mullins says they tried to remove the box sometime before 11am.

She’s told KCLR that they are appealing for witnesses who might have been at the church or in the vicinity on Saturday morning.