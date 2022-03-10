KCLR News

Thieves pose as Gardai to enter home in Carlow

Gardai appealling for information after phone stolen from house in Brownshill

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 10/03/2022

Two men posed as Gardaí to get access to a house in Carlow yesterday morning.(Wednesday)

They produced a fake Garda ID to the homeowner to get access before going through the house and stealing with a mobile phone.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who noticed anything unusual or any suspicious activity in the Brownshill area on Wednesday morning to contact them in Carlow.

