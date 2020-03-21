Thinking of adopting a dog? Now could be the right time says Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a dog now could be the right time.

While adults and kids are at home they might have the time that they wouldn’t in normal situations to care for the animals.

The Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter in Paulstown says they still have dogs that need to be rehomed that they can’t keep indefinitely while the coronavirus crisis drags on.

Visitors can only go to the Shelter in Paulstown by appointment not but you can check out the dogs on the facebook page.