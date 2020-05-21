Thousands availing of pandemic payment are better-off than when they were working

Nearly forty per cent of people getting the special Covid-19 payment were previously earning less than 300 euro a week.

Nearly 600 thousand people, including 17 thousand 800 in Carlow and Kilkenny are getting the state’s 350 euro a week payment, paid by the Department of Social Protection.

Thirty eight percent are better off unemployed than they were working – that equates to around 200 thousand people.

The stats are based on a new report by the Department of Business, according to The Irish Times.