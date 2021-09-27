KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Thousands of households in Carlow and Kilkenny set to sign up for National Fuel Scheme
Payments begin this week
Payments under the National Fuel Scheme will begin to roll out this week.
You can still apply for the 2021 / 2022 season of the means-assessed allowance which will be paid for 28 weeks to an estimated 370,000 households across the State.
6,980 homes in Kilkenny availed of it last season, with a further 5,843 in Carlow.
Recipients will receive either the weekly rate of €28 or two lump payments of €392 each.
It comes at the right time too as temperatures are set to drop in both counties – read about that here