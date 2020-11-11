KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three motorists across Carlow & Kilkenny test positive for cannabis in three days
The detections were made by Gardaí at roadside tests
Three motorists tested positive for cannabis in the last three days locally.
The detections were made following roadside oral fluid tests in the Carlow, Kilkenny & Thomastown districts.
Drivers were arrested and results of blood specimen analysis are awaited with prosecutions to follow.
Gardaí are reminding that you never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.