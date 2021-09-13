Three party think-ins take place today

Three party think-ins are taking place today ahead of the Dáil reconvening on Wednesday.

Last week saw Fianna Fáil meet in Cavan, where a letter by Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness stirred up a little:

Deputy McGuinness spoke to KCLR News and to Sue Nunn on The Way It Is – hear that conversation here:

Today it’s the turn of three other groupings; the Green Party holds its pre-Dáil one-day conference in Dublin – they’re believed to be looking at proposals around reforming the country’s rail system

The Labour Parliamentary Party heads to Athy in Co. Kildare – a number of key areas will dominate its political agenda over the coming months including the launch of a Renters’ Rights campaign. While housing provision’s due to top the list.

While Fine Gael TDs, Senators and MEPs are gathering in Meath today and tomorrow.

Think-ins usually take place to plan strategy in the Dail for the months ahead but his one will be dominated by a number of issues that are causing concern in the Party.

Firstly, the PR fiasco over the handling of the Katherine Zappone will dominate talks over the next two days.

The loss of the by Fine Gael in the Dublin Bay South by-election in July is also expected to be discussed and then there’s Leo Varadkar’s popularity.

A behaviour and Attitudes poll for yesterday’s Sunday Times puts him five points behind Alan Kelly of Labour and who trails Micheal Martin and Mary Lou McDonald.

Fine Gael is down two points while the Government is down four with most people blaming Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar for their handling of the Katherine Zappone affair.