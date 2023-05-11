FeaturedKCLR News

More thunderstorms expected in Carlow after yellow warning

Kilkenny is not among the six counties included in the Met Eireann Alert in place until 7pm

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle11/05/2023
Image Pexels.com

There’s more thunderstorms expected locally this evening (Thursday) after Carlow and five other counties have been issued with a Yellow Warning until 7pm.

Kilkenny’s not included and should escape the worst of it.

Met Eireann says there’s going to be intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possible hail.

This could lead to Spot flooding and Hazardous travelling conditions.

Thousands of homes and business across Carlow were left without power after the last thunderstorm warning on Monday.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle11/05/2023