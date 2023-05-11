More thunderstorms expected in Carlow after yellow warning

There’s more thunderstorms expected locally this evening (Thursday) after Carlow and five other counties have been issued with a Yellow Warning until 7pm.

Kilkenny’s not included and should escape the worst of it.

Met Eireann says there’s going to be intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possible hail.

This could lead to Spot flooding and Hazardous travelling conditions.

Thousands of homes and business across Carlow were left without power after the last thunderstorm warning on Monday.