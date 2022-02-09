Today marks 24 years since Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott disappeared and her family’s confident somebody has information to help solve the case

It’s more than two decades since Fiona Sinnott disappeared and her family’s adamant the case can still be solved.

On this day (9th February) 24 years ago the Wexford woman vanished from a rural pub in Broadway in the county

Gardaí believe the 19-year-old mother was murdered, but her body has never been found.

Her sister, Diane, says people in Wexford have information that could solve the case; “My family is really, really pleading with them if they have any information, whatsoever, how big or small it is, please come forward, this 24 years is a very long time and we just want to put her to rest, think about it if it was one of their own would they like it?”