Toll charges on some Irish roads are to increase in the new year, the second price hike in less than twelve months.

For M50 and private partnership toll roads, most are increasing by 20 cent per journey.

For heavy goods vehicles, tolls will be up by 30 to 50 cent per journey.

Dublin Tunnel toll charges for passenger cars will increase from €10 to €12 euro during peak hours.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says it was basing the increase on the annual rate of inflation that was recorded at the end of August – which it put at 6.3%