Tougher travel restrictions into and around Ireland during Covid-19 are to be discussed today

Tougher travel restrictions into and on the island of Ireland will be discussed when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning.

A further 295 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,910, while eight more people have died.

Modelling data shows Ireland is beginning to flatten the so-called curve, and we aren’t on track for an unmitigated epidemic.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says travel into Ireland will be discussed later this morning:

He said “We have seen a huge reduction in the amount of travel into the country, anybody travelling onto the island from overseas subjects themselves to a fourteen day self quarantine period”.

He added “We’ll keep the whole issue under review, and we meet again and the measures about travel into the Island and around the island are on the agenda”.