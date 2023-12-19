Traffic flow on south Kilkenny / Waterford border to be tweaked in January as North Quays development proceeds

The North Quays is set to ramp up in the new year.

Works on the significant development on the Kilkenny Waterford border will see traffic management installed in the first week of January in Ferrybank.

It will see the free-flow lane closed from Abbey Road onto Fountain Street, closing the bus lane from Fountain Street towards Rice Bridge and re-directing pedestrians from the Abbey Road crossing to the Fountain Street crossing.

This is set to continue for a number of months with warnings and signage in place.

