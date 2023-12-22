Traffic’s ramped up in Kilkenny city and Carlow town

As we head for the final Christmas shopping days, traffic’s ramped up in all local towns and villages.

Kilkenny city in particular has been seeing queues for carparks with tailbacks extending for some distance.

You’re reminded that tomorrow and Sunday until 6:30pm there’s free parking at County Hall while there’s no charge at the Market Yard from Monday to Thursday next week.

In Carlow, parking’s free until the 2nd of January between 9:30am and 12noon and again from 3 to 6:30pm at the Town Hall, Green Bank Road and Visual carparks.

