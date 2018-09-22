Train hits herd of cattle in Kilkenny

A train has struck a herd of cattle near Thomastown in Kilkenny.

It was on the 11 o’clock service from Waterford to Heuston.

11:00 Waterford Heuston has struck a heard of cattle near Thomastown. Bus transfers will be in operation between Kilkenny & Waterford for all services until further notice — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 22, 2018

The train was forced to stop on the viaduct in Thomastown, where it remained for more than two hours.

A small number of passengers have tweeted their frustrations to Irish Rail because of the delays.

Irish Rail has since tweeted to say the train is returning to Thomastown where bus transfers will be provided.