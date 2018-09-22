Train hits herd of cattle in Kilkenny
Train hits herd of cattle in Kilkenny

A train has struck a herd of cattle near Thomastown in Kilkenny.

It was on the 11 o’clock service from Waterford to Heuston.

The train was forced to stop on the viaduct in Thomastown, where it remained for more than two hours.

A small number of passengers have tweeted their frustrations to Irish Rail because of the delays.

Irish Rail has since tweeted to say the train is returning to Thomastown where bus transfers will be provided.

