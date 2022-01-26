Travel rules to be simplified as EU Ministers agree to scrap extra requirements for those with Covid Cert

There’s some good news if you are planning a holiday abroad with travel rules set to be simplified.

EU ministers have agreed to drop extra requirements for anyone who’s got a Digital Covid Cert from next Tuesday.

It means people who’ve been boosted – or fully vaccinated within the last 9 months – will be exempt from additional testing or quarantine.

Travellers will also qualify if they’ve recovered from Covid in the last 100 days – or have a negative test before arriving.