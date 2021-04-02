Tributes paid to popular former Dean of St Canice’s Cathedral Canon Norman Lynas

Tributes are being paid to a popular former Dean of St Canice’s cathedral.

Canon Norman Lynas passed away overnight in Barbados.

The 66-year old had been left paralysed after falling down some stairs last July.

Bishop of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory Michael Burrows has been leading the tributes on KCLR.

He says Norman will be remembered as ”someone who gave of his best for nearly two decades with energy and brimming with ideas and great zeal and with a constant sense of fun.”