Trolley figures at St Luke’s Hospital soaring again

45 people are waiting on a bed today at the local hospital on a record day for overcrowding

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne19/12/2022
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)
Trolley figures at St Lukes’s hospital have soared again.

45 people are waiting on a bed today at the local hospital on a record day for overcrowding according to the INMO

More than 760 people are on trolleys around the country – the highest level in almost two years.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives organisation’s urging those worst impacted to enact their emergency protocols.

