Trolley figures at St Luke’s Hospital soaring again
Trolley figures at St Lukes’s hospital have soared again.
45 people are waiting on a bed today at the local hospital on a record day for overcrowding according to the INMO
More than 760 people are on trolleys around the country – the highest level in almost two years.
The Irish Nurses & Midwives organisation’s urging those worst impacted to enact their emergency protocols.