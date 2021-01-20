Trump leaves White House for last time as US President

Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as US President

He’s given a short farewell address at a nearby military base, before boarding Air Force One to fly to Florida.

He’s the first outgoing president not to attend his successors inauguration since 1869 but his Vice President Mike Pence will be there after accepting defeat in the November elections

His successor Joe Biden will be sworn in around 5pm Irish time, with Kamala Harris as Vice President.

The President of the European Commission has welcomed Mr Biden’s inauguration, saying Europe ‘has a friend’ in the White House.

Irish for Biden campaigner Paul Allen has told KCLR that even more than that – Ireland will have a special friend in President Biden because he’s a committed Irish-American.