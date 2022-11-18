Tullow councillor calls for locals to make their opinions known on a telecoms mast planned the area

A Tullow Councillor is calling for locals to make their opinions known on a telecoms mast in his area.

The deadline for submissions on a planning application for a mast at Tullowbeg on the Carlow Road is next Monday.

Cllr Will Patton on KCLR Live earlier told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that if you have thoughts on it you can be part of the planning process – but only if you do it the right way;

“I would remind people that comments on Facebook don’t count as submissions, you need to sit down, write a letter to Carlow County Council, tell them why you’re opposed to it, enclose your €20 fee and get it into the council by Monday at the latest otherwise it’s like the Bible says, what, a sound clanging in the wind”.

Full interview can be found here (from the 41’20” mark)