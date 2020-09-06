Tullow councillor fears there will be a shortage of timber this winter

A Tullow councillor is warning that we could be facing a timber shortage by mid-October.

Forsa claims that a backlog in approving forestry licenses is leading to a halt in production of logs.

The organisation also fears that 12,000 forestry jobs could be lost nationwide as a result.

Councillor Charlie Murphy says local foresters have told him they fear there’ll be shortages within six weeks time. Speaking to KCLR news, Mr Murphy said ” this needs to be looked at carefully and urgently.”