Tullow Principal says schools should be safe and comfortable amid Covid measures
Steps can be taken to ensure staff and students are safe and comfortable in school despite Covid measures.
So says a secondary school Principal in Carlow after one local mother outlined her frustration that her child is having to sit in a cold classroom.
It’s understood some schools are enforcing strict uniform wearing rules that prevent pupils from adding a warmer coat, hat or scarf while windows are left open in a bid to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Paula shared her thoughts on KCLR Live earlier:
“I understand the guidelines, I understand the purpose, but it’s not good enough. It’s the middle of winter. There’s no need for freezing classrooms”
She claimed it’s colder in the classroom than it is outside:
“It’s not acceptable. The children are wearing masks. So what’s the point? What is the point of having these conditions for kids”
Tullow Community School Principal Paul Thornton says they have a policy in place allowing students to wear extra clothing over their uniforms while this emergency situation is in place.
But he admits it is a problem for some schools:
“It’s an issue is schools Yes, there’s no doubt. It’s very difficult, particularly if you are in a primary school, in one room for 6 or 7 hours with one group of students”