Tullow woman says she’s being forced to leave home because of anti-social behaviour

A Carlow councillor says he’s shocked at the anti-social behaviour one woman says she’s been subjected to in Tullow.

A listener contacted KCLR during the week to say she’s decided to move from her home because she’s had dead animals left at her door and posted through her letterbox by local youths on numerous occasions.

Tullow politician and Cathaoirleach of the County Council, William Paton says there have been anti-social issues recently but that’s appalling.

He says more Gardaí are needed on the streets to bring a real sense of security to the town.