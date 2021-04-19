Two Carlow domestic and sexual abuse services will have their funding maintained this year

Two local domestic and sexual abuse services will have their funding maintained, according to a local TD.

Fianna Fáil’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was informed by Tusla that funding of €249,000 for 2021 will continue to be provided to Carlow and South Leinster Rape Crisis Centre while specific details and issues between Tusla and the organisation are being worked out.

The Carlow Kilkenny Deputy says “This commitment from Tusla will give great reassurance to the hard-working people at Carlow and South Leinster Rape Crisis Centre who provide such a tremendous service in very difficult circumstances”.

She adds “Additionally, I have been told that funding of €138,300, which includes an additional amount of €5,000 over last year’s funding, has been confirmed to Carlow Women’s Aid for 2021.”

It’s understood that Tusla will continue to work with both of these organisations around responding to the needs of victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Co. Carlow and surrounding areas.

The Covid-19 contingency funding of €2m is available to support all Tusla-funded domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services around measures to maintain services and address service user needs in the context of the Covid-19 situation. Almost €0.9m of this has recently been approved to issue to support service pressure initiatives identified by service provider organisations.

