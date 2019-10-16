Two men due in court following cannabis seizure near Kilkenny-Tipperary border

Two men are to appear in court following a significant drug seizure close to the Kilkenny Tipperary border.

On Monday evening an operation carried out by the Kilkenny Detective Unit & Divisional Drugs Unit led to the discovery of a grow house in the Mullinahone area.

Plants & dried cannabis exceeding a €50,000 value were seized.

Two men in their early 40’s were arrested, one with an address in Kilkenny City, the other living in Tipperary. Both have been charged & will appear at the next sitting of the district court.

Senior Gardaí have told KCLR News that they see this as another major significant seizure in tackling the sale & supply of drugs in the Kilkenny area.