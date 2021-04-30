Two men due in court following drugs and weapons seizures in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Two men are due in court this morning in connection with a drugs and weapons seizure in Co.Tipperary.

Gardai seized €18,000 worth of suspected drugs including cocaine and cannabis, and a number of weapons during an operation in Clonmel. (More on that here).

Four people were arrested, three men and one woman, two of the men, who are aged in their thirties, are due in Youghal District Court this morning.

A man in his twenties and a woman in her late teens were released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.