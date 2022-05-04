Two people removed from Carlow crash scene by air ambulance to hospital in Dublin

Two people are being taken to a Dublin hospital by air ambulance following a crash in Co Carlow.

The level of their injuries is as yet unknown.

The car they were travelling in was in collision with an articulated lorry at a crossroads leaving both the L-1003 Milford Cross to Clonmelsh and the L-4038 Ballybannon Cross to Mortarstown closed. (See exact location via MapAlerter here).

Emergency services are at the scene and say the routes will remain closed for some time – they ask motorists to stay away if possible and diversions are in place.

The driver of the truck is understood to be okay.