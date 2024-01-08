Two people taken to hospital following undetermined incident on outskirts of Kilkenny city over the weekend

Gardaí in Kilkenny say they’re investigating a number of incidents over the weekend in the Freshford Road area.

KCLR News has been told by eye witnesses of weapons being produced on Saturday night into Sunday morning – Gardaí say while they had similar reports, none were found or seized.

It’s understood two people were taken to hospital, the nature and extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Gardaí do say that investigations are ongoing surrounding a situation in the area with a number of recent incidents, all understood to be connected.