Tyndall College Carlow officially opening today

Carlow’s brand new Tyndall College will be officially opened this morning.

The project hit a few stumbling blocks along the way but students moved into the school last August.

The campus on the Kilkenny road is also home to Carlow Institute of Further Education which offers post leaving cert courses.

Chief Executive of the Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board Eileen Curtis says the new state of the art facilities are a massive boost to staff and students.